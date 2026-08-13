Gong Hyo-jin, Lovely as Ever

At the press screening for the film "Journey to Gyeongju" held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th, Gong Hyo-jin poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.08.13/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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At the press screening for the film "Journey to Gyeongju" held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th, Gong Hyo-jin poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.08.13/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.