Lee Jung-hyun, Owner of a 19.4 Billion Won Building, Enjoys a Different Life with Her Doctor Family... A Five-Star Hotel Vacation with Her Two Daughters

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun has shared a glimpse of her special summer vacation with her two daughters.

On the 13th, Lee Jung-hyun posted about her daily life, writing "the kids are on vacation" and revealed photos of herself visiting a five-star hotel with her two daughters.

That day, Lee Jung-hyun spent a relaxed time with her children and enjoyed a three-tier afternoon tea set. She also added champagne, soaking up the luxurious atmosphere.

In the photos, her eldest daughter Seo-ah accompanied her mother on the hotel outing and showed off her adorable charm.

Her bright eyes and lovely presence stood out, creating a warm impression.

Earlier, Lee Jung-hyun drew attention by revealing her daughter Seo-ah's impressive English skills on the KBS 2TV variety show "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant."

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married an orthopedic doctor three years her junior in 2019. She welcomed her first daughter in 2022 and became a mother of two after giving birth to her second daughter in October last year.

It has also been noted that Park Yu-jeong's father and maternal grandfather are doctors, drawing attention to a family long involved in the medical field.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.