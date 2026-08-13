Young-ja of Season 28 Worries About More Pronounced Forehead Wrinkles After Divorce from Young-cheol... Has She Been Under a Lot of Stress?

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Young-ja from "I'm Solo" Season 28 has shared an update after announcing her divorce from Young-cheol.

On the 13th, Young-ja posted a photo with the caption, "Worried about forehead wrinkles;;"

The photo showed a selfie of Young-ja. Wearing a sleeveless top, she showed off her slim figure with no excess fat.

However, her forehead wrinkles, which appeared more pronounced than before, also stood out. With her long straight hair pulled back to reveal her forehead, Young-ja seemed to express concern over the deepening lines. Since she recently announced her divorce and appeared to have gone through a difficult time, fans have continued to worry about her.

Meanwhile, Young-ja, who appeared on the divorcee special of "I'm Solo" Season 28, married Young-cheol after the show but recently announced their divorce. She revealed that the breakup came six months after marriage, saying, "We had not registered the marriage, and while we were together, we each covered our own living and financial expenses, so there are no assets or financial issues to divide separately."

Young-ja remained silent about the reason for the divorce, but on the 8th she shared a message about her feelings, saying, "My heart is breaking. I feel wronged. I am angry. I feel hurt. I am devastated," adding to the sadness.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.