Son Dam-bi, Down 21 kg, Shows a Slim Figure That Stays Lean Even After Four Meals... Keeps Up Self-Care While Raising Her Child

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi shared an update on her busy life, balancing childcare and exercise.

On the 13th, Son Dam-bi posted a glimpse of her daily life with her daughter, Hae-i, on her social networking service, writing, "Hae-i, be happy today too."

After spending the day busy with childcare, Son Dam-bi returned home after finishing her workout and took a break to soothe her tired body.

Still in her workout clothes, Son Dam-bi sat in a massage chair and rested with her eyes closed, saying, "My healing time."

In particular, the video drew attention to Son Dam-bi's slender figure, visible through her workout clothes.

Son Dam-bi had previously spoken candidly about her concerns over weight management in a conversation with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk. At the time, she said, "You know I ate a lot yesterday, right? I ate four meals, but I still didn't gain any weight, and it's so hard. I think it's because I move around too much," referring to how easily she loses weight.

After giving birth, she also went through a period of worrying about weight gain. Son Dam-bi revealed that her weight had increased to 67 kg after childbirth, then drew attention by sharing that she had lost about 21 kg through steady diet control and exercise.

Since then, Son Dam-bi has continued to work out regularly and take care of herself. Even while balancing childcare and daily life, she keeps up with exercise and shares those moments with fans through social networking service.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022. She later welcomed daughter Hae-i and has drawn much attention by sharing family moments on social networking service.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.