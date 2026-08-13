Ahn Sun-young in Tears Over Mother’s Worsening Dementia: "She Forgot It 5 Minutes After the Tooth Extraction, Tore Out the Stitches, and Is Already on the Maximum Dose of Medication"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young was moved to tears over her mother, whose dementia symptoms have worsened.

On the 13th, a video titled "A Day with My Mother, Who Became a Child at 78" was uploaded to Ahn Sun-young's YouTube channel.

Ahn Sun-young visited the hospital with her mother for her monthly outpatient appointment. She said, "Her cognitive impairment keeps getting worse. Even last time, we went out together and then took her back to the nursing home, but they said her depression and cognitive decline seemed to have worsened. She has already spent a year there, but she can't even find her own room, so they told us to consult her attending doctor. Normally, she has psychiatric and neurological checkups once a month, and today was that day."

Her mother recently had a tooth extraction, but she could not even remember going to the dentist. Ahn Sun-young said, "She had three teeth pulled at once, but she still ate well, and word got around." Her mother, surprised, asked, "Was I in pain?"

After arriving at the hospital, Ahn Sun-young and her mother went in together. Ahn Sun-young said, "I'm feeling a little down today. Even now, my mom looks fine to others, but her cognitive impairment is quite severe. The doctor just told us that she is already taking the medication at the maximum dose. There is nowhere else to go from here, but she seems to have become a little more disoriented. I told them she can't find her room, and even after something as major as a tooth extraction, she forgot it in five minutes and tore out the stitches, causing bleeding. They said she is already on the maximum dose, so it can't be increased any further. Fortunately, her physical condition is good, so they don't expect any other side effects. That's why I'm feeling so down."

While her mother was undergoing tests, Ahn Sun-young waited and became emotional after seeing another patient's guardian crying. She quickly wiped away her own tears, then went to pick up her mother after the examination and handed tissues to the guardian, offering words of encouragement: "Please stay strong."

Ahn Sun-young said, "Even though my job is to be in the public eye, I was walking around crying like that. Two years ago, I spent a year in the hospital. It brought back so many memories. Everyone has their own story. Hospitals are full of people who are hurting, and that makes me sad." Fortunately, her mother's condition was stable. Ahn Sun-young added with relief, "The dementia medication dose has increased, but the risk of another stroke is gone."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.