Yoon Mi-ra Still Feels Wronged by Adultery Case 40 Years Later: "The Scarlet Letter Still Follows Me, and My Hollywood Contract Was Canceled"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoon Mi-ra said she still feels wronged by a past adultery case.

On the 13th, a video titled "If You're Going to Paju Outlet, Don't Hold Back on This Brand, and a Story Told After 40 Years" was uploaded to Yoon Mi-ra's YouTube channel.

Yoon Mi-ra opened up about the adultery case from the past with a staff member. The staff member said, "I feel so wronged. That wasn't really what happened, was it? It hurts so much," and Yoon Mi-ra replied, "It's my scarlet letter. It's a scarlet letter that still follows me. People who have never experienced that kind of injustice don't understand. I couldn't sleep at night. It took four years. Four years later, I was cleared of all charges. But people only know the process, not the outcome. How unfair is that? It still follows me." Yoon Mi-ra was sued in 1978 by the wife of a sock factory owner, identified as A, on adultery charges, and she fought a long legal battle. She denied the allegations throughout the trial and was eventually cleared when the case was dismissed.

Yoon Mi-ra, who was 28 at the time, said she even lost the chance to break into overseas markets because of the case. She said, "I passed the audition for Terence Young's '007.' He must have thought so highly of me that he wanted my character to be named 'Mira.' I even signed a Hollywood contract for the first time in Korea, but then that case blew up. Everything disappeared in the year I won the Grand Bell Awards Best Actress Award."

Yoon Mi-ra said, "I was eating in the prosecutor's office, and 30 reporters were looking up at me from below. Then the prosecutor took out a couple of packs of cigarettes and went outside. He said, 'You're not a star. Go back. There's no news here,' and sent me away. I should have gone back to thank him."

Yoon Mi-ra added, "My mother said she went to the restroom outside because I was inside. Wouldn't you be scared when your daughter is being interrogated? When the cleaning lady told her, 'Do you know who's here? Yoon Mi-ra is inside,' my mother got angry and said, 'Why don't you go over there, you bitch?' It was such a comedy. I went through such an unfair ordeal."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.