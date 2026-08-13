Han Ga-in Reveals Her Son's Favorite YouTuber Is Actually a Relative... "Even My Husband Attended Their Wedding"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in revealed an unexpected family connection with Jeongbeureu, the reptile YouTuber her son loves most.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman" uploaded a video titled "What Happens When My Son's Favorite 'No. 1 in Korea' Reptile YouTuber Turns Out to Be Han Ga-in's Relative (Revenue Revealed)."

That day, Han Ga-in met Jeongbeureu in person. He has 1.45 million subscribers, and her son, Zeu, is a huge fan.

Speaking about the meeting, Jeongbeureu said, "Beyond the world of YouTube, I have been a fan of Han Ga-in for a long time, and honestly, I have goosebumps." He expressed how moved he was.

In the warm atmosphere, Han Ga-in revealed a special connection with Jeongbeureu. "There is something I should tell you here. While arranging for Jeongbeureu to appear, the producer said we were distant relatives and knew each other. But our family is not that large," she said.

Her daughter then explained their relationship, saying, "To be exact, he is the husband of the daughter of the son of my great-grand-aunt," drawing laughter.

Jeongbeureu also shared a surprising detail. "What's even more interesting is that my wife is actually related to Han Ga-in, and she said she once went to Han Ga-in's wedding," he said.

Han Ga-in agreed, saying, "Exactly. We had a small wedding, so we did not invite many people. The fact that she came means she is a very close relative."

Han Ga-in revisited the family link, explaining, "As I see it, he is the husband of the daughter of the son of my maternal grandfather's sister." As it became clear that the two were connected through family ties, everyone was surprised by the unexpected relationship.

Han Ga-in laughed and said, "Anyway, this is another one of those amazing connections we have."

Jeongbeureu also mentioned that Zeu is very interested in reptiles and said, "Uncle will take care of all the reptile adoptions for free!" drawing laughter on set.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.