T-ara's Soyeon Gives Kim Jong-kook's Wife a Hermès Gift, Leaving Him Stunned... ♥Cho Yu-min Says, "I Was Worried I'd Get Scolded for Giving a Luxury Item"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jong-kook of "GYM JONG KOOK" received a luxury gift from T-ara's Soyeon.

On the 13th, a video titled "Yu-min, You Should Go to the Asian Cup... (Feat. Cho Yu-min, Tiger FC)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "GYM JONG KOOK."

Kim Jong-kook met football player Cho Yu-min, who is currently in rehabilitation. Cho handed Kim a Hermès shopping bag, but Kim said, "I don't use things like this." Cho then explained, "It's not a gift for you, hyung. It's a gift for your wife. After I came back from the World Cup, I felt your support. You wore my uniform on 'Running Man,' and I was so grateful. My wife and I both felt the same way."

Kim Jong-kook had worn Cho Yu-min's jersey on SBS variety show "Running Man" last June. At the time, Kim said he wore it to support Cho, explaining, "Everything has meaning. He was left out of the national team for the World Cup this time because of an injury."

Cho said, "My wife told me that if I gave this to you, I'd get scolded." Kim looked embarrassed and replied, "I understand that, but I didn't do anything for you, so why are you giving this to me?"

Cho added, "My wife was really worried. She said I'd get scolded by you if it was too much. She even told me to take off my watch before coming." The comment drew laughter. Kim then thanked T-ara's Soyeon, saying, "That's my own way of living, and I don't force it on anyone else. I'm very grateful to your wife."

Cho Yu-min had prepared hard for the World Cup, but he was unable to play because of an injury. He said, "One thing I learned is that if you put too much force into something, it seems like it breaks." He continued, "When my wife talked to me or messaged me, she didn't show it much. A few days ago, my mother-in-law told me that she cried a lot and had a really hard time."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.