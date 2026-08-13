Lee Ji-hye Flexes 10 Million Won for Cool's Yuri... Three Hotel Stays and "A Wild Night Ahead" ('Unpleasantly Nosy Sister')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Ji-hye treated her close friend Yuri of Cool to an extravagant outing.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel 'Unpleasantly Nosy Sister' uploaded a video titled 'Lee Ji-hye's one-month vlog, flexing 10 million won for her close friend Yuri of Cool.'

Lee Ji-hye treated Yuri's family, who were visiting Korea, to a hotel staycation. After enjoying a swim together at the hotel, Lee Ji-hye took Yuri's family to another hotel, saying, "We went to INSPIRE Entertainment Resort around the year before last, and it was so much fun that I wanted to let the kids from my sister's family play here. My sister said she also wanted to come and try it."

After meeting Lee Ji-hye, Yuri said, "Thanks to Lee Ji-hye, I get to come to such a nice place. Cha Hyun-ok is visiting Korea today and getting to go to many nice places." Lee Ji-hye, who even arranged a suite, puffed out her shoulders and asked, "I worked hard, right?" Yuri was surprised and said, "You spent way too much. Lee Ji-hye's power is no joke," before adding a cheeky remark about the spacious hotel room: "Tonight, Ok's family is going to have a wild night."

That was not all. Lee Ji-hye said, "There have been a lot of family events at home. We moved, and a lot of things happened. Today, my sister is about to leave soon. As I get older and have children, I realize it has become hard even to meet friends face to face." She added, "Still, I thought it was worth making time to see each other, so I prepared this flex for my sister today. I booked a hotel so my sister and her husband, my brother-in-law, could spend some time together just the two of them," and took Yuri and her husband to yet another hotel.

Yuri returned to the United States carrying Lee Ji-hye's warm gesture with her. Lee Ji-hye's second daughter said goodbye to Yuri before her departure, saying, "Auntie, don't get sick and live well." Yuri replied, "Ellie, don't get sick either, and let's both live well and meet again. Come visit Auntie's house in the U.S.," leaving a heartwarming impression.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.