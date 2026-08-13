Kang Ye-won Says Her D Cup Bust Is a Complex, Reveals Her Mother Always Worried She Might Get Breast Reduction Surgery

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kang Ye-won has opened up about her insecurities over her bust.

On the 13th, a video titled "The Nights of the Self-Care Addicts Are Long: Kang Ye-won X Han Chae-ah's Boundary-Pushing Girl Talk" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Gwang Ye-won.

Han Chae-ah recalled the first trip she took with Kang Ye-won and said, "We went on a trip together for the first time, and my sister naturally took out her luggage and put it down. I suddenly thought, 'What is this? What is it?' There was something very unfamiliar. Her bra box was as big as her hips," referring to Kang Ye-won's glamorous figure.

Han Chae-ah added in surprise, "This was the first time in my life I had ever seen a size like that," and Kang Ye-won shot back, "I was culturally shocked by you too. You were lying down, and it looked like a cliff. You got married and became so skinny."

Kang Ye-won revealed, "I used to be a D cup, but now I've gone down to a C. It got smaller as I got older," and Han Chae-ah exposed, "Ye-won's mother always worried that she might get breast reduction surgery."

Kang Ye-won then said, "Because it was such a complex for me, she always worried that I might go and get that surgery," and added, "When I was young, the buttons on my school uniform would always pop open. I hated that so much. Whenever I wore my uniform, the buttons kept bursting. I always carried safety pins. It makes a person look very dull. People are not looking at my face; their eyes go downward. I glare at them. It was a constant neurosis. Even now, my shoulders are always rounded forward. That has been a complex since I was young."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.