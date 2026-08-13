Park Joo-ho and Anna Announce Fourth Pregnancy... A Bright Piece of News Shared During Cancer Treatment: "A Precious Hope Has Come"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Soccer commentator Park Joo-ho and his wife have announced that they are expecting their fourth child.

On the 13th, a video titled "We Are Starting Again" was uploaded to Anna's channel.

Anna, who posted a video for the first time in four months, said, "I thought about what stories I could share with you in future videos. Maybe now I can carefully open up about the cancer I went through."

She then went to the hospital and announced the news of her fourth pregnancy, saying, "After enduring difficult times, life quietly waits for us with precious hopes."

After revealing an ultrasound image of the baby, Anna said, "With the hope that found us, I want to begin a new chapter with our family and with all of you." Her message drew a wave of support.

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have a daughter, Na-eun, and two sons, Geon-hu and Jin-woo. The family appeared on KBS2's "Superman Returns" and won much love under the nickname "Jjin Geon-na-bli." However, Anna also drew sympathy in 2022 when she revealed that she had been battling cancer.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.