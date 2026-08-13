Han Chae-a reveals about Cha Se-jji: "He said his family was rich, but not him... We clashed a lot over money"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Chae-a opened up about conflicts with her husband, Cha Se-jji, early in their marriage.

On the 13th, a video titled "The Nights of the Self-Care Enthusiasts Are Long: Kang Ye-won X Han Chae-a's Boundary-Pushing Girl Talk" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Gwang Ye-won'.

Kang Ye-won expressed envy for Han Chae-a's marriage and said, "My mom also says, except for the fact that my husband is stingy, Chae-a married so well, and she hopes I meet a man like that too." Han Chae-a replied, "What first made me like my husband was that side of him. Most men try to show off their wealth to impress women. After seeing only those kinds of men, he would take taxis or buses and didn't even have a car. When I saw my car, I thought, 'Can he really handle this?' It felt like that." She added, "He would casually say things like, 'My mom is rich, but I'm not rich.' That mindset felt fresh to me, and it became the reason I started liking him."

But she said that what once seemed like a strength soon felt like a weakness. "After we got married, I started thinking, 'Does he really have to go that far?' The side of him I once liked has now become exhausting. I keep thinking, 'Does he really have to be that frugal?'" she said. "He is extremely strict when it comes to his own money. He cannot forgive even 1,000 won being spent without his permission. He saves 70 percent of what he earns."

Han Chae-a said, "In the beginning, we clashed a lot. But living with my husband, I actually came to think that he was right. The reason I fell in love with him in the first place was that side of him, and now I have become similar. I have become more frugal too."

Kang Ye-won admired him, saying, "He is a man with qualities worth learning from," and Han Chae-a nodded in agreement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.