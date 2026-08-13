Choi Hwa-jung Explains Her 'Top-Tier Sale of Samsung and SK hynix Shares'... "I Sold Some to Pay Taxes"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung revealed the unexpected reason she ended up selling shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

On the 13th, a video titled "Choi Hwa-jung, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Hong Jin-kyung: 35 Years of Behind-the-Scenes Stories Told for the First Time on Air (+Bombshell Remarks)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung."

As soon as Hong Jin-kyung saw Choi Hwa-jung, she joked, "Aren't you the stock tycoon? I saw a lot of articles saying you're rich from stocks." Choi Hwa-jung had previously drawn major attention on Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel "Study King Jin Genius" when she said, "I sold my Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares when they were at their peak."

Choi Hwa-jung began explaining the backstory, saying, "I have a lot to say. I was scared because people said I was a stock expert. Life is a comedy when viewed from afar, but a tragedy when viewed up close."

She went on to clarify, "I'm known for never selling my stocks. But my manager said I should sell some because I had taxes to pay. If I hadn't had any taxes to pay, I wouldn't have sold them." It turned out that the misunderstanding grew because the part in Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube video where Choi Hwa-jung said, "I sold a little because of taxes," had been edited out.

Choi Hwa-jung added, "I didn't sell all of my Samsung and SK hynix shares. I still have losses on the rest too." Hong Jin-kyung also added, "She sold them to pay taxes, so I hope people won't misunderstand. When you need cash quickly, it often turns out to be the peak."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.