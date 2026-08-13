82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Says Husband's Gift Kept for 40 Years Has Soared to 9 Million Won... Record-High Market Price

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo was stunned by the current market value after revealing a piece of jewelry she received from her husband.

On the 13th, a video titled "A First Look at 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's True Favorite Shop at Namdaemun Market, Which She Has Been Visiting for 60 Years (From Restaurants to Shopping)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo."

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo visited Namdaemun Market to have a ring her husband bought for her repaired.

The jewelry store she has reportedly frequented for 10 years was tucked away in a place that was not easy to find on purpose.

After finally reaching the jewelry store on the third floor, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo handed over the ring and said, "My husband gave this to me, but the stone came loose."

The ring was missing onyx, a type of gemstone. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew laughter when she joked, "They should have done a better job. It was made here, and now it's fallen out. How did they do it so badly that it came loose?"

The shop owner then asked, "It shouldn't have been exposed to water as much as possible. Was it exposed to water?" Sunwoo Yong-nyeo brushed it off, saying, "I don't know," sending the set into laughter.

As she looked around at the expensive gemstones displayed throughout the shop, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo introduced them by saying, "Everything in this store is real."

She was especially unable to hide her surprise at the sharp rise in gemstone prices. She also drew attention by revealing, "My husband bought me a full set of a necklace, ring, and earrings."

The owner mentioned the price of the necklace Sunwoo Yong-nyeo was wearing at the time and said, "Just one piece costs about 8 million to 9 million won," surprising the production crew.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo replied, "It wasn't that expensive 40 years ago," and the owner explained, "That's right. It was like that back then. Coral prices have risen tremendously now."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.