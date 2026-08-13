"Han Young, Who Paused IVF, Buys 439-Pyeong Plot of Land With Park Gun and Lives in a Container Home... 'Seems Addicted to the Countryside'"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Han Young shared an update on her life, revealing a modest rural routine that stands in sharp contrast to her glamorous onstage image.

On the 13th, Han Young posted a photo of homemade pasta on her social networking service, along with the caption, "It's so hot, so I boiled it once and made two dishes."

Two appetizing plates of pasta drew attention, and Han Young enjoyed a relaxed meal outdoors despite the sweltering weather.

In particular, Han Young made people laugh by describing herself as being deeply immersed in country life, saying, "It must mean I'm addicted to the countryside if I keep coming here in this heat."

In the photos, Han Young appeared with a bare face and no makeup, wearing a comfortable T-shirt and work pants instead of a flashy stage outfit. Her down-to-earth look, completely different from the polished and glamorous image she shows on television and stage, drew attention.

The countryside where Han Young is staying had a quiet atmosphere, with only the sounds of insects, birds, and sprinklers running.

Han Young and Park Gun set up a second home in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, to realize the rural lifestyle they had dreamed of before marriage. Their property is said to include about 200 pyeong of yard space, 139 pyeong for the house site, and 100 pyeong for parking.

For now, they are continuing their country life by using a container home as a temporary residence while preparing to build a full-scale house.

Meanwhile, Han Young married singer Park Gun, who is eight years younger than her, in 2022.

The couple recently revealed for the first time on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" that they had spent two years undergoing IVF treatment. Han Young said at the time that she had gone through 24 egg retrievals and seven embryo transfers, drawing sympathy.

In the end, Han Young said, "I really thought I had done everything I could. I stopped the treatment when I reached my limit," adding, "We decided to just live happily as the two of us now."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.