Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin’s son rushed to intensive care right after birth... "We were on the brink of life and death for three days, all we could do was pray" ('Shin Sang-Release Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Oh Sang-jin opened up about the precarious condition his second son was in at the time of his birth.

On the 13th episode of KBS2's 'Shin Sang-Release Pyeonstorang,' Oh Sang-jin and his wife Kim So-young appeared.

Oh Sang-jin was busy caring for his second son, Suho, who is 50 days old. The 46-year-old father barely soothed the crying baby and took a deep breath, saying, "I thought I was losing my mind."

A little later, Oh Sang-jin's parents visited their home and helped with childcare, but he felt uneasy about how they were caring for Suho. He said, "Right after Suho was born, he had jaundice and a problem with his digestive system, so he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a week. It was emotionally exhausting. Nothing else mattered. I just wanted him to be healthy."

Oh Sang-jin's father said that Suho was on the brink of life and death at the time, so they had to watch over him for three days. Fortunately, Suho recovered after three days. Oh Sang-jin said, "All we could do was pray. He has now fully recovered and has no problems at all," adding that the family decided to hold a party to celebrate his 50th day.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.