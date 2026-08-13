Gangnam Moves on the Same Day Without Lee Sang-hwa, Says, "I Decided at 4 a.m. Please Keep Me Safe From Accidents"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Gangnam made the bold decision to move on the same day.

On the 13th, a video titled "Moving? It's 4 a.m. Right Now? (w. Subway Friend)" was uploaded to Gangnam's YouTube channel.

After turning on the camera at his hideout, Gangnam said, "I have something big going on today. It's 10 a.m. right now. The fact is, it wasn't decided until six hours ago. I'm suddenly moving. I'm suddenly moving on a Sunday."

To help Gangnam with his sudden move, his "Subway Friend" Choi Seung-ri showed up. Gangnam explained why he called him, saying, "Because there is no one around me who is this naturally gifted. He's a pro in this field because he's muscular and has moved a lot." Choi Seung-ri showed his moving expertise by saying, "I've moved six times in 10 years." Gangnam then added, "The most important thing is that he has a truck."

Unlike Gangnam, who was a moving novice, Choi Seung-ri quickly started packing. He packed more carefully than Gangnam, and the production team naturally helped with the move as well. Gangnam said he could not lift heavy items because of a herniated disc. The production team drew laughs when they revealed, "We heard you said the worst thing yesterday. You told us not to pack because we still had to film even if you were moving."

After loading all the belongings onto the truck and arriving at the new office, Gangnam treated the production team and Choi Seung-ri to jajangmyeon to set the mood for the move.

A few days after the move, the production team asked Gangnam, who was wearing the same clothes, "Didn't you wash your clothes?" Gangnam replied, "I did. I have a lot of the same clothes." The production team then mentioned Lee Sang-hwa, who was away on a trip, saying, "That's because Lee Sang-hwa isn't here," and Gangnam admitted, "That's why the house is extremely dirty."

Gangnam even pounded rice cakes himself to prepare for a housewarming ritual. He finished the move by bowing sincerely and saying, "Please let me make a lot of money so no accidents happen."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.