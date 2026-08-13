"Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young's" 50-day-old son already has a complete visual look... "He looks exactly like his dad" ('Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Suho, the second son of broadcasters Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, already showed off his complete visual appeal.

Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young appeared on KBS2's "New Release Pyeonstorang" on the 13th.

Oh Sang-jin looked busy caring for Suho, his 50-day-old second son. The 46-year-old father barely managed to calm the crying baby and then took a deep breath, saying, "Oh dear. I thought I was losing my mind."

A little later, Oh Sang-jin's parents visited the house and helped with childcare. Even so, Oh Sang-jin kept showing signs of anxiety as he watched them take care of Suho.

When his father held Suho, Oh Sang-jin worried, saying, "I'm nervous. Isn't that a bit clumsy?" He also kept giving instructions, telling him to take off his jacket because it was too rough. When his mother said, "I want to kiss him too," he firmly replied, "No. He could catch my mouth sores."

There was a reason Oh Sang-jin was being especially careful with Suho. Right after birth, Suho was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a week because of jaundice and digestive issues. At the time, doctors had to monitor him for three days because he was at a critical point between life and death, but fortunately he recovered after three days. Oh Sang-jin said with relief, "There was nothing I could do but pray. He has now fully recovered and there are no problems at all."

Suho also drew admiration from the panel, as well as from his grandparents, with his complete visual look that strongly resembled his father, Oh Sang-jin. Oh Sang-jin's mother looked at her son and said, "Suho is exactly like you. He looks just like you," while his father made everyone laugh by saying, "He is prettier than you." Later, childhood photos of Oh Sang-jin and images of Suho were revealed, and the resemblance was striking.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.