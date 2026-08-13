Pyo In-bong, Who Once Earned 50 Million Won a Day, Becomes a Pastor Grilling Fish-Shaped Pastries at Seoul Station ('Special Report World')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian-turned-pastor Pyo In-bong shared an update on his life, revealing that he now volunteers at Seoul Station by distributing food to homeless people.

The episode of MBN's "Special Report World" that aired on the 13th featured Pyo's story of grilling fish-shaped pastries and handing out food in front of Seoul Station.

Pyo was a popular comedian in the 1990s and performed with Rocky Hong, Kim Kyung-sik, and Lee Dong-woo as part of Tin Tin Five. He was also one of the first comedians selected through SBS's open recruitment program. From 1998 to 2000, he won wide popularity for his role as Nurse Pyo in the SBS sitcom "Soonpoong Clinic."

That day, Pyo visited a fried chicken shop early in the morning and ordered as many as 200 chickens. Smiling, he said, "It's extremely hot today, but I want to bring crispy chicken so people can receive blessings."

After arriving at the plaza in front of Seoul Station, Pyo prepared more than 10 kinds of food and delivered them to homeless people. Known as a famous spot for fish-shaped pastries, he has even been grilling them in the summer, and he handed out the food with a bright smile.

Speaking about the relationships he has built through volunteering, Pyo said, "You have to serve with a joyful heart for the people here to appreciate it too."

Pyo, who enjoyed a glamorous peak as a comedian, was ordained as a pastor in 2018 and has since pursued a life in ministry.

He also prepared meals for 200 people and took care of the volunteers who joined him. His wife, Yu Jeong-hwa, was there with him.

Yu is said to have first suggested volunteering at Seoul Station three years ago. Even in the sweltering heat, she kept smiling and said, "It's not hard. It's just a little hot."

Pyo said he continues to volunteer regularly. "I want to come every week, but I have to buy ingredients. Sometimes I come every other week, and at minimum I come once a month, though there are times I come even more often," he explained.

His home was decorated with numerous trophies he received during his years as a comedian. Looking back on Tin Tin Five, he recalled, "I suggested that we try a five-member boy band, and that's how it started."

He added with a satisfied smile, "There was an article saying that when I was making a lot, I earned 50 million won a day. Then life started moving at a faster pace, and everything went crazy. It really was chaotic."

His deepening faith grew stronger whenever life became difficult. Then, in 2013, broadcaster Kim Won-hee invited him to join a volunteer trip to the Republic of Haiti, and that experience completely changed his life.

Pyo said, "I had been running through life thinking, 'I want to succeed, I want to own things, I want to enjoy life.' But then I wondered, 'Isn't this wrong?' Nearly a million people had been buried in the ground. I could see countless injured people, and I kept thinking, 'What is this?' As I witnessed the horrific reality, I began searching for the meaning of life."

After becoming a pastor, his life changed completely. His daily routine is now very different from when he lived as an entertainer.

Pyo, who used to love drinking, now does not drink at all. He said, "No one believes it in Yeouido."

The happiness he found after giving up alcohol. Unlike before, Pyo has become a devoted family man.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.