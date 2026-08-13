Hong In-gyu Sleeps with His Youngest Daughter and Causes a Major Incident: "My Mother-in-Law Thought She Was Her Granddaughter and Kissed Her on the Cheek, So Things Got Awkward" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hong In-gyu of 'Where Is My Home' shared a close call he once had with his mother-in-law.

On the 13th episode of MBC 'Where Is My Home,' Hong In-gyu and Kang Yoo-mi went on a property inspection.

Kang Yoo-mi and Hong In-gyu are part of KBS's 19th open recruitment class, along with Jang Dong-min, a group often called a golden class. The lineup also includes Yoo Se-yoon, Yoo Sang-moo, and Ahn Young-mi. Jang Dong-min recalled the classmate he thought would become the biggest star, saying, "The one I was sure would either make it or fail completely was Ahn Young-mi." He added, "She was a friend who came in without knowing comedy, and she took the exam with Ongdalsam. Blanca was popular at the time, and during her self-introduction she said, 'Blanca's wife, Bong-sook.' She laughed while saying it herself. She used the same gag in the second round and laughed again. She went to the third round and was still there. She kept doing the same thing until the very end."

Kang Yoo-mi also said Hong In-gyu seemed most likely to succeed, adding, "I ranked the classmates I thought would do well in my diary, and Yoo Se-yoon was No. 2. Jang Dong-min was near the bottom, and I was in the top group." Her comment drew laughter.

Kim Sook said, "If Yang Se-chan and Yang Se-hyung had taken the KBS exam, I think they would have failed," and both men agreed. Yang Se-chan explained the difference between KBS and SBS, saying, "KBS requires solid acting skills, a clear purpose, and a well-structured story. SBS is about playing upbeat music and getting people to dance along." Kim Sook added, "KBS almost never hires people who rely on wordplay," while Jang Dong-min said, "They don't like dancing either." Yang Se-hyung said, "KBS builds up a lot and then lands one big laugh, while SBS keeps inserting laugh points throughout."

Kang Yoo-mi, a first-generation comedian and creator, said she wanted to film future content with Yang Se-chan. She added that it would be fine to feature siblings or create a love triangle concept, and that she also wanted to try a "male-obsessed woman" concept with Joo Woo-jae, leaving him flustered.

Jang Dong-min recommended Hong In-gyu while looking at homes for children. Hong In-gyu said, "My eldest is a high school senior. I should have been the one doing 'Where Is My Home,' but I sleep in the youngest child's room with him." Jang Dong-min then revealed, "Hong In-gyu has long hair, doesn't he? While he was sleeping, his mother-in-law thought he was the youngest child and kissed him on the cheek." Hong In-gyu said, "Things got awkward with my mother-in-law," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.