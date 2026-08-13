Choi Jin-sil's Daughter Undergoes Another Cosmetic Procedure Just 3 Months After Marriage, Says Her Face Is Swollen: "I Look Ugly Because I'm Swollen"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Influencer Choi Jun-hee has once again shared an update showing her face swollen after cosmetic surgery.

On the 13th, Choi Jun-hee posted a short video on her social media account.

In the video, Choi Jun-hee's face appears puffy after double-eyelid surgery. Through a caption, she said, "I'm looking forward to the day I can remove the stitches. It's only the second day after surgery, and I really miss my contact lenses."

She added, "I have to take off my glasses to see whether the stitch line is properly set, but when I wear them, the frame covers it, so I can't see it clearly." She went on to say, "My face is already swollen and ugly, and because of my prescription, I look even uglier, which is making me feel more mentally exhausted." She explained that her poor eyesight has made the discomfort after surgery even greater.

Choi Jun-hee also wrote, "Please just let me wear contacts again as soon as possible. #Day2 #Incision."

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee, born in 2003, is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Seong-min. In May, she married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.