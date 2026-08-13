Kang Yu-mi Opens Up Four Years After Divorce: "Even During Married Life, We Slept in Separate Rooms. Divorce Was Enough for Me" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kang Yu-mi mentioned her divorce on 'Where Is My Home.'

On the MBC program 'Where Is My Home' that aired on the 13th, Hong In-gyu and Kang Yu-mi went out to inspect homes.

Jang Dong-min strongly recommended Hong In-gyu while looking at homes for children. Hong said, "My eldest is a high school senior. I should have been the one doing 'Where Is My Home,' but I sleep in my youngest child's room." Jang then revealed, "Hong In-gyu doesn't have short hair, does he? While he was sleeping, my mother-in-law thought he was the youngest and kissed him on the cheek." Hong replied, "Things got awkward with my mother-in-law," drawing laughter.

Jang also said Hong had been a big help with interior design when he bought his house. Jang said, "I told him, 'You need your own space,' but he refused, saying, 'I can barely even get into the house, so what do you mean my own space?' That's why you're living in the youngest kid's room. You need your own space." Hong responded sadly, "We used to sleep together, but as the kid grew up, I got kicked out of the room. I sleep in the living room."

Hong, who said he moved 12 times over 14 years, finally bought his first home after all those moves. He explained, "I started with no deposit and 500,000 won in monthly rent. There was no deposit." He added, "I first started living with my wife when I was 22. We began with no deposit and 500,000 won in monthly rent, then moved up to 1 million won deposit and 500,000 won a month, then 3 million won deposit and 300,000 won a month, and eventually moved into our current home."

Jang asked Kang about her past marriage, saying, "Do you remember the old days? When you were married." Kang replied coolly, "I remember, though it was short." Jang then asked, "Did your husband have his own space back then?" Kang said, "We each had our own. That's when we started sleeping in separate rooms. Divorce was enough for me," making a pointed remark.

Kang Yu-mi married a non-celebrity man in August 2019, but the couple divorced three years later, in 2022.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.