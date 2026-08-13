"100 Million Views" 3-Year-Old Influencer Reveals 4-Story Luxury Home: "It Even Has a Bathroom Just for Kids and a Swimming Pool" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The glamorous home of a 3-year-old influencer was revealed on "Where Is My Home."

On the MBC broadcast on the 13th, Hong In-gyu and Kang Yu-mi went out to inspect properties.

Through monitor footage, the panelists saw the home of a family raising an only daughter. It was the townhouse where the star of a 100 million-view video lives. The house belonged to Yang Yi-ro, who reached 100 million views with her doll-like looks. Now 3 years old, Yi-ro took on the role of introducing the house herself. Living in a four-story home, she cheerfully showed viewers around every corner in a bright, clear voice. The first-floor terrace offered a spacious area where a child could run and play. Jang Dong-min offered a tip, saying, "For easier maintenance, you used concrete, but for a home with infants and toddlers like this, I recommend a dirt floor."

Next to the first-floor terrace was a swimming pool. Her parents had specially prepared it for Yi-ro, who loves swimming. Kim Sook exclaimed, "What kind of townhouse is this nice?"

On the second floor, there was a spacious living room where Yi-ro could play freely. Since it was a house, there was no need to worry about noise between floors, so she could run around to her heart's content.

The third floor had the master bedroom, where her parents mainly stay, and a bathroom with a bathtub. There was also Yi-ro's room. Since she sleeps separately from her parents, her room was decorated in a cute and charming style. With a huge wardrobe packed with socks, pajamas, and accessories, Joo Woo-jae laughed and said, "That kid looks more like a celebrity than any of us." Yi-ro also had her own bathroom. Thanks to a footstool, she could use it on her own with ease. After her polished introduction video ended, Yang Se-chan praised her, saying, "She should become a regular cast member. She's so good," and Yang Se-hyung agreed, saying, "There's nothing unnecessary about it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.