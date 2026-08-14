Hong Sung-gi, Husband of Lee Hyun-yi, Stunned by U.S. Prices After a Burger and Salad Cost 210,000 Won

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hong Sung-gi, the husband of top model Lee Hyun-yi, expressed surprise at the high prices he experienced at a hotel in the United States.

On the 13th, Hong Sung-gi shared a photo of food he ordered at a U.S. hotel on his social networking service, along with the caption, "This meal costs 210,000 won."

The photo showed a hamburger set, salad and drinks. It looked like a simple meal, but the price came to 210,000 won, drawing attention.

Hong Sung-gi is currently staying in the United States for his eldest son's summer camp. During the camp period, he left his wife Lee Hyun-yi and their younger son in Korea and traveled to the United States alone with his eldest son.

The program his eldest son joined is the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) summer camp, an enrichment program run by Johns Hopkins University. It is known for providing advanced education to students with outstanding academic performance.

Earlier, Lee Hyun-yi revealed on her YouTube channel that the camp fee for her son was about $8,300, or roughly 13 million won, drawing public attention.

As various reactions emerged over the high cost, Hong Sung-gi also explained why they chose the camp.

He said, "At first, I thought it might be too expensive," but added, "When I looked into local accommodation prices in the United States for the same period, the lodging alone came to more than 10 million won."

He went on to explain, "The camp provides lodging and meals, as well as classes, projects, sports activities and a variety of exchange programs," adding, "Overall, I judged it to be a worthwhile experience."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi and Hong Sung-gi married in 2012 and have two sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.