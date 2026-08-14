Hong Sang-soo and Sadie Sink, linked by an affair, make first official appearance after having a child out of wedlock: "I even went to the set with my son"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Sadie Sink and director Hong Sang-soo made their first official appearance since the birth of their son.

On the 14th, local time, the 79th Locarno Film Festival released a press conference video for Hong Sang-soo's new film, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes."

Sadie Sink said this was her first project since giving birth, adding, "This was the first film I shot after having a child. I took about two years off after giving birth, and this was my first time filming again. I had to take my child to the set, breastfeed, and make baby food. That was the first thing I did on set."

She continued, "I would get up first, finish all the preparations for my child, and then get ready to shoot the film. The version of me that used to be completely absorbed in work was gone. Because I had a child, I naturally finished everything I needed to do for my child and then did my best for the film. I think that version of me was healthier," reflecting on how she changed before and after giving birth.

Meanwhile, rumors of an affair between Hong and Sadie Sink surfaced in 2016, and the following year they publicly acknowledged their relationship, saying they were "in love with each other." Hong married in 1985 and has a daughter. Hong and Sadie Sink had been in a common-law relationship and welcomed a son last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.