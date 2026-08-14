Han Ga-in Reveals She Is Related to a YouTuber With 1.45 Million Subscribers Who Earns Tens of Millions of Won: "It Turns Out We Are Close Relatives"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in drew attention after revealing that she is unexpectedly related to reptile YouTuber Jeongbeureu, who has 1.45 million subscribers.

On the 13th, on the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman," she met Jeongbeureu, the 1.45 million-subscriber YouTuber who is her son's favorite.

That day, Han Ga-in met Jeongbeureu in person, whom her son, Zeu, had said he was a huge fan of.

Jeongbeureu, who has 1.45 million subscribers, explained how he got started with reptile content. He said, "I was originally an insect guy," adding that he began by raising insects and various other creatures before naturally moving on to reptiles.

Later, Han Ga-in's daughter showed interest in Jeongbeureu's income. Jeongbeureu laughed and said, "Did I already reveal that?" before disclosing his earnings for the first time.

He honestly said, "Because I do all kinds of things through YouTube, it comes to tens of millions of won."

Amid the conversation, Han Ga-in brought up the fact that she and Jeongbeureu share a special family connection.

Han Ga-in said, "When the producer was arranging Jeongbeureu's appearance, he told me that we were distant relatives and knew each other. But our family is not that large."

Jeongbeureu also shared an unexpected story. He said, "What's even more surprising is that my wife is related to Han Ga-in, and she said she had attended Han Ga-in's wedding," shocking everyone.

Han Ga-in was also surprised, saying, "We had a small wedding, so we did not invite many people. If you came, that means you are a very close relative."

Han Ga-in then traced the relationship between the two. She explained, "As far as I can tell, he is the husband of the daughter of the son of my maternal grandfather's sister."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.