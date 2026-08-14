Pyo In-bong's Daughter Pyo Ba Ha Has Become a Beautiful 26-Year-Old Actress... "A Fan Followed Me to My Studio Apartment" Shocking Revelation

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The latest update on comedian Pyo In-bong's daughter, Pyo Ba Ha, has been revealed. She has grown into a beautiful 26-year-old leading musical actress.

On MBN's "Special Report World," which aired on the 13th, the daily life of Pastor Pyo In-bong, who makes and shares fish-shaped pastries and food for homeless people in front of Seoul Station, was shown along with a special story about his only daughter, Pyo Ba Ha, who has grown up quickly.

Pyo Ba Ha, their only daughter, was born after several threatened miscarriages in the past. As a child, she appeared on various entertainment programs with her father and won great affection from viewers.

However, she left home three years ago after declaring her independence. Looking back on that time, Pyo In-bong said, "I was depressed for a whole month. I even cried while eating. I wished I had more children, but because she was my only daughter, the emptiness felt even greater," revealing how lonely he felt.

That day, Pyo In-bong and his wife visited the Daehak-ro theater district to watch a comedy musical in which their daughter appears.

Seeing his daughter on stage, who debuted as a musical actress three years ago and has now firmly secured a leading role, Pyo In-bong could not hide his pride. "In the past, she was known as 'Pyo In-bong's daughter, Pyo Ba Ha,' but now I feel like I'm living as 'Pyo Ba Ha's father, Pyo In-bong,'" he said.

To welcome his daughter, who had returned to her parents' home from her studio apartment for the first time in a while, Pyo In-bong personally prepared a meat side dish, showing his deep affection.

Showing his doting-father side, Pyo In-bong said, "Should I pack a lunch box and bring it to you?" But when his daughter confessed, "A fan once followed me all the way to my home," his expression quickly darkened, and he could not hide his concern.

Pyo In-bong casually suggested that she move back home, asking, "Don't you want to come back home?" But Pyo Ba Ha, now 26, was firm. She said, "People around me say, 'That person seems to be benefiting from her father.' Even when I passed a fair open audition, there were people who looked at my background before my ability."

She added honestly, "Since I have been followed by the label 'Pyo In-bong's daughter' since I was young, I also keep trying to stand on my own to shake that off."

Late at night, as his daughter headed back to her studio apartment, Pyo In-bong and his wife packed up all the food they could for her and saw her off outside the house. Pyo In-bong kept watching until she disappeared from sight, leaving a warm yet poignant impression.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.