Seo Dong-ju Restarts IVF Four Months After Dilation and Curettage Following Miscarriage... "I’m Afraid, But I’m Taking on the Challenge"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju shared an update on how she is trying IVF again four months after enduring the pain of a missed miscarriage.

On the 13th, Seo Dong-ju greeted worried fans, saying, "It has already been four months since the curettage surgery. During that time, I had herbal medicine prepared for me, took my supplements regularly, went in for nutrient injections, ate well, slept well, and did my best to take care of my body."

She then revealed that she had resumed IVF after four months, saying, "A few days ago, I finally saw one follicle, so I started getting injections again."

She also opened up about her honest feelings. "I’m scared that it could turn out to be an empty follicle again. I keep wondering, 'Will retrieval be possible this time?' and 'What kind of result is waiting for me again?'" she said. "Still, instead of filling each day with fear by worrying in advance about things that haven’t even happened yet, I’m trying to spend today positively, and a little more optimistically."

She added, "If things go well, I’ll be truly grateful. And if retrieval is delayed again this time, then I can simply stay healthier and prepare for the next step. When you go through infertility, you realize there is so little you can control. These days, I think about how I can spend the waiting period, since I can choose that for myself, rather than focusing only on the result. To everyone struggling with infertility, let’s stay strong together. It’s okay. Everything will work out."

That day, Seo Dong-ju also shared photos of herself visiting a fertility clinic with her husband.

The couple, who had been given a bag of ovulation-induction injections, left home carefully holding the bag.

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju married a non-celebrity husband four years her junior and conceived through IVF, but she later announced in April that she had suffered a missed miscarriage, drawing sympathy from many.

She is now recovering her health while also undergoing treatment at a Korean medicine clinic as she prepares to try for pregnancy again.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.