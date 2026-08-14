Yoo Hye-joo Reveals Her Second Son's Face for the First Time... His Irresistible Cuteness Makes Her Say, "I Guess We Need a Third Child"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Yoo Hye-joo has revealed her second son.

On the 13th, a video titled "First Reveal of Jjang-a's Face, Mom and Dad Go to the Postpartum Care Center, Yoo Joon-i Stays at a Friend's House" was uploaded to Yoo Hye-joo's YouTube channel, LIJULIKE.

Yoo Hye-joo turned on the camera just one day after giving birth. She was seen recovering diligently at a postpartum care center. Yoo said, "The perineal pain is really much better than it was with Yoo Joon-i. I got a shot to prevent tearing this time, and it wasn't as painful as I expected. Going through childbirth once again made me realize how amazing parents are."

Yoo Hye-joo said, "When I had my first child, I came in not knowing anything, and even after giving birth, I didn't think about things like what I should do or how to avoid constipation. Now probiotics are a must, and I think eating properly is important too. If I snack a lot, I have a hard time going to the bathroom. Healthy meals and drinking plenty of water are important."

Yoo Hye-joo said, "Since I gave birth, I wanted to try things like laser treatments. I'm planning to try them after I leave here." She added, "I washed my hair earlier, and when Jjang-a came out, I wondered if my hair was already falling out this much."

Yoo Hye-joo then revealed her second son. Her son also drew attention with his distinct facial features. Yoo said affectionately, "He came out chubbier than Yoo Joon-i. Why did he come out so sturdy?"

After seeing her husband, Yoo Hye-joo made a bombshell remark: "I guess we need a third child." Her husband burst out laughing and said, "You gave birth yesterday." Yoo replied, "This is insane. He's so beautiful. This tiny little life is just so beautiful."

Yoo Hye-joo said, "I've been thinking about having a third child, but because this period is so hard, I thought I would have to think it over. But the moment I saw Jjang-a, I thought, 'I guess we need a third child.'" Her comment drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.