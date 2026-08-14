Kim Hyun-jung Says She Lost Sponsored Luxury Jewelry, Leaving Her in Shock: "I Was Ready to Kneel, But They Ended Up Apologizing to Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kim Hyun-jung said she had lost jewelry that had been provided as sponsorship.

A short video titled "Singer Kim Hyun-jung Loses Sponsored Luxury Jewelry" was posted on Kim Hyun-jung's YouTube channel on the 13th.

Kim Hyun-jung, who recently performed at an event, said, "I was sponsored with a Chanel gold necklace, bracelet, and ring. While I was dancing, I lost the bracelet. My choreography team and I were performing the next song, 'Not_found,' and we found all the gold before that. But it still wasn't enough." She said she had lost the sponsored bracelet during the performance.

Kim Hyun-jung added, "What was I supposed to do? I was ready to kneel before the CEO who sponsored it. The next stage was Haha's, and he said he would contact me if he saw any glittering gold on the floor during the performance. How nice is that?" She expressed her gratitude to Haha.

In the end, Kim Hyun-jung could not find the gold and said, "Even on the way back that day, all I could talk about was the gold. I was worried about how I was supposed to return it. Then the CEO told me, 'I'm sorry. The necklace was gold, but the bracelet wasn't.' I was so relieved."

Meanwhile, singer Kim Hyun-jung recently drew attention after successfully losing 8 kilograms.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.