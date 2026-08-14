Hong In-gyu's son, once a little boy, is now a handsome high school senior preparing for college in Japan: "He studies while commuting between Incheon and Gangnam" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The latest update on Hong In-gyu's son, Tae-kyung, was revealed on 'Where Is My Home.'

On the MBC program 'Where Is My Home,' which aired on the 13th, Hong In-gyu and Kang Yu-mi went out to inspect properties.

The three headed to Mokdong, one of South Korea's most well-known school districts. In a home located on the top floor of a department store, all of the children were said to be on an elite academic track. When they heard that the eldest had entered Seoul National University Dental School and the second child had gone to study in the United States, the three were left speechless.

In the room of the eldest, a student at Seoul National University Dental School, there was a proud graduation plaque. Jang Dong-min said, "He studied in this room and got into Seoul National University Dental School," adding that "children of celebrities often go on to attend good universities as well." In fact, Shin Dong-yup's daughter entered Seoul National University, and Kim Dae-hee's eldest daughter enrolled in a school of Korean medicine. Jeong Jong-chul's son also drew attention after being accepted to a prestigious university in Canada.

Hong In-gyu said, "My son is a high school senior now, so can I touch this once?" and rubbed the dental school graduation plaque, hoping to take in some good energy. Jang Dong-min then said, "Do you know how impressive Tae-kyung is? The little Tae-kyung who used to appear on TV is now a high school senior. He wants to go to college in Japan. He's studying on his own."

Hong In-gyu said that "he goes to school by taking the bus for two hours each way from Incheon to Gangnam District," and Jang Dong-min praised him, saying, "Not long ago, we went on a family trip to an island. Even on the boat, he was studying Japanese vocabulary."

Hong In-gyu earnestly stroked the plaque and said, "Please help my son get into the university he wants," while Jang Dong-min agreed, saying, "My son and daughter too."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.