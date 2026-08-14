A-ol-i and her doctor boyfriend share a cheek kiss on a street in China, surprising passersby: "We saw it live"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model and influencer A-ol-i shared a sweet moment from her public relationship during a Shanghai trip with her doctor boyfriend, exchanging a cheek kiss on the street.

On the 13th, A-ol-i's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "Our first couple vlog after going public.... Our summer."

In the video, A-ol-i traveled to Shanghai, China, with her boyfriend Kim Hyung-bae.

The couple enjoyed their trip while staying at a hotel known for its stylish interior and beautiful views. As she showed viewers around the room, A-ol-i marveled, "The view feels like a mix of Europe and the U.S."

In the evening, they dined at a restaurant with a great atmosphere. A-ol-i kept praising the course meals, saying, "It's really delicious," and after dinner, they went for a walk while taking in Shanghai's night scenery.

During the walk, Kim Hyung-bae casually gave A-ol-i a cheek kiss. A passerby who witnessed the moment looked surprised and then made a heart gesture toward the couple. A-ol-i laughed and said, "We got our kiss seen live."

The most eye-catching moment was Kim Hyung-bae's surprise gift. He prepared as many as 200 roses for A-ol-i. When he handed over the bouquet, she was moved and said, "This is amazing. Thank you." Kim Hyung-bae explained, "Our 200th day is coming up soon, so I bought 200 roses."

The two later spent more sweet time together shopping and taking photos. A-ol-i also showed Kim Hyung-bae carefully taking her pictures and said, "He's helping out with the shoot very diligently."

In the video, A-ol-i shared her thoughts on their first overseas trip as a couple, saying, "It's different coming here with my boyfriend." Kim Hyung-bae's first overseas trip with a girlfriend also drew attention, adding to the freshness of their travel story.

Earlier, on the 1st, A-ol-i sparked attention by revealing couple photos with Kim Hyung-bae, a doctor of Korean medicine, on her social networking service account with the caption, "Please look at us kindly," and announcing that she had started a public relationship.

Meanwhile, A-ol-i married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the two divorced in 2022. Kim Hyung-bae is a Korean medicine doctor who graduated from Dongguk University and is continuing his family's second-generation Korean medicine clinic business.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.