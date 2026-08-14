"Don't Come If You Move Abroad" Kim Bin Woo Faces Shocking Hate Comment Ahead of Bali Relocation... Ends Up Posting It

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Bin Woo drew attention after revealing a surprising hateful comment from a netizen while sharing updates on her preparations to move to Bali.

On the 14th, Kim Bin Woo shared a DM she had received from a netizen on her social media account.

In the message, the netizen lashed out at her, saying, "You could just go, so why post photos? Move abroad. Don't come back." Kim Bin Woo responded in disbelief, writing, "Why would they say this?"

She later showed a packed suitcase and luggage bags, saying that her move was nearly complete. She explained, "Because of my visa, I am going in first to Bali."

Kim Bin Woo had previously announced on the 2nd that she would be relocating to Bali after much thought.

At the time, she said it took a year of thinking, experiencing, deciding, and preparing. "It was not an easy decision, but before we get any older and while the children are still in our arms, we want to take on a new challenge," she said, explaining why she chose to move. She added, "There is still a million and one things left to prepare, but I will do my best to clear things out, share what I can, and stay positive until the move."

She also shared footage of herself sorting through moving boxes until dawn, saying, "If I move abroad twice, it might just do me in. Nothing is over until it is over. Get it together."

Meanwhile, Kim Bin Woo married a businessman in 2015 and has one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.