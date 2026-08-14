Maeng Seung-ji, First-Time Reveal of 'Doctor' Boyfriend: "The Person I Chatter the Most With"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji has revealed her boyfriend for the first time, sharing a romantic update on her life.

On the 13th, Maeng Seung-ji posted a photo taken with a man on her social media, along with the caption, "The person I chatter with the most.

" In the photo, Maeng Seung-ji and her boyfriend are standing side by side, looking at the camera. The two naturally displayed their affection by posing affectionately with their faces close together, and even revealing a moment where her boyfriend kissed her on the cheek. The special affection they have for each other is clearly conveyed through Maeng Seung-ji's bright smile and her boyfriend's relaxed expression.

In particular, Maeng Seung-ji's description of her boyfriend as "the person I chatter with the most" also drew attention. Through this playful and affectionate expression, one could get a glimpse of the close relationship the two usually share.

Congratulations from acquaintances also followed. Acquaintances welcomed Maeng Seung-ji's public relationship by leaving comments on the post such as "Congratulations" and "It looks great, it makes me excited.

" A comment reading "Oh my, finally revealing it" also caught attention. In response, Maeng Seung-ji replied "Finally," expressing her joy at revealing her relationship. Interest was further heightened as it appeared she had finally introduced her partner, who had previously been known only among close acquaintances, to the public.

Her boyfriend also joined in the public relationship by sharing Maeng Seung-ji's post on his own social media account. His profile description lists him as an MD (Medical Doctor), and his profile photo, showing him wearing a doctor's gown, also drew attention. Consequently, interest is also focusing on the fact that her boyfriend is a doctor.

However, Maeng Seung-ji did not separately disclose specific details about her boyfriend, the duration of their relationship, or how the two met. As the boyfriend has also not disclosed specific details about his personal information, the specifics regarding the couple's relationship remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted as a comedian through MBC's open recruitment in 2013 and gained recognition as a reporter on MBC's "Infinite Challenge. " Since then, she has continued her active career, consistently communicating with fans through broadcasts, performances, and social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.