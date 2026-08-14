Kang Boo-ja Reveals She Nearly Lost Her Son to Sepsis: "He Was in the Hospital for Six Months. I Thought He Was Going to Die"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kang Boo-ja, a beloved actress who has graced Korean living rooms for nearly 65 years, will be moved to tears as she recalls a painful memory about her son on "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night."

On the 38th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday the 15th, Kang Boo-ja shares the story of how her son, who had just entered middle school, was hospitalized for as long as six months. She also reveals that his condition worsened after he developed a severe inflammation in his hip joint, leaving him in a life-or-death situation and shocking everyone. Recalling the ordeal, Kang Boo-ja says, "He nearly died after developing sepsis too," and adds, "I still can't talk about it when I think back to that time."

She then shares happier news, saying her son has recovered and is now a researcher at a medical school in the United States. She also reveals a warm family photo taken for her 70th birthday, bringing a touching moment to the show.

Kang Boo-ja also makes an unexpected confession about the couple's finances, saying, "My husband manages the income, and I use an allowance." She explains that since their marriage, her husband, actor Lee Muk-won, has handled the household finances. She even says that when her allowance runs out, she asks, "Please give me a little more allowance. I don't have enough," drawing laughter.

Kang Boo-ja also speaks candidly about her 59-year marriage to actor Lee Muk-won, whom she married after a four-year secret office romance. When a photo of Lee Muk-won from his younger days is revealed, the master of ceremonies gush, "He was so handsome. Your husband is really good-looking," but Kang Boo-ja brushes it off, saying, "What do you need a man's face for?" Her casual reaction sends the studio into laughter. She then waves her hand and clarifies, "I didn't marry him because he was handsome," further amusing everyone and sparking curiosity about why she chose to marry Lee Muk-won.

Meanwhile, Kim Joo-ha stirs the set by asking a pointed question: "How far are you supposed to forgive your husband?" She raises the issue after Kang Boo-ja says she understood everything about her husband's unannounced overnight absences when they were younger. Attention is now focused on what answer Kang Boo-ja will give.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.