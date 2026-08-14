"No weapon, minor injuries"...Man in his 30s who threatened Nana and her mother also defiant in appeal after 7-year prison sentence

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] A man in his 30s, identified as Kim, who was indicted for breaking into the home of actress Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, and her mother and threatening them with a weapon, again denied the charges in his appeal after being sentenced to seven years in prison at trial.

At the first appellate hearing on the 13th, held before the 14-3 Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court, Kim's side said the trial court had made factual and legal errors in its ruling and argued that the sentence was also unjust.

As in the earlier trial, Kim argued that he was not carrying a weapon when he entered Nana's home. He also claimed that the injuries suffered by the victims were relatively minor.

The court decided to continue the trial in order to determine whether to accept the witnesses requested by Kim's side.

Kim was brought to trial on charges of breaking into Nana's home in Acheon-dong, Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, at around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 15 last year, threatening Nana and her mother by choking them, and demanding valuables, though the attempt failed.

The trial court found him guilty on all counts and sentenced him to seven years in prison. It also rejected his claims that he was not carrying a weapon at the time of the intrusion and that he had no intent to commit robbery.

"The defendant committed the crime by entering the victims' home at night, when absolute peace should have been protected, while carrying a weapon," the court said at the time. "Given the seriousness and gravity of the offense, appropriate punishment is unavoidable."

The appellate court said it would review whether to accept the witness requested by Kim's side before holding the next hearing.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.