Choi Hwa-jung -94.9%, Hong Jin-kyung's Delisting Scare: Grim Returns Revealed, "I've Let It Go"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung candidly shared the return on her stock holdings and opened up about her recent investment situation.

On the 13th, a video titled "Female Single Trio (+Stock Decline)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung."

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung teased Choi Hwa-jung as soon as she saw her, saying, "Aren't you the stock tycoon?"

Recently, on Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel, Choi Hwa-jung said, "I own Samsung Electronics and SK hynix stocks. But this time, I sold them when they were at their absolute peak." After that, she was called a "stock tycoon" and a "stock expert."

Choi Hwa-jung then admitted, "They say I'm a 'stock expert.' It scared me." Hong Jin-kyung added, "You don't know how much we've suffered because of stocks." Choi Hwa-jung laughed and said, "As they say, life is a comedy when seen from afar, but a tragedy when seen up close."

When someone said that many companies would be delisted next year, Choi Hwa-jung was surprised and said, "Then ours might be delisted too." Hong Jin-kyung replied, "We're first in line. I've just let it go."

At that point, Choi Hwa-jung revealed another stock position, saying, "The stocks I hold are down 94.87%." She went on to explain why she sold part of her Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares, saying, "I usually can't sell. Of course, it's because of my greed that I always can't sell. I don't sell. I'm known for not selling. This time, I had to pay taxes on Samsung and SK hynix, so my manager told me, 'Don't hold on and sell them since you need to pay taxes.'"

She added, "If I hadn't had to pay taxes, I wouldn't have sold them. I didn't sell everything. How could I sell all of Samsung and SK hynix?" She continued, "The rest are also in the red right now."

Hong Jin-kyung said, "You sold at the right time for taxes," adding, "I hope people understand that Choi Hwa-jung sold them to pay taxes, so there won't be any misunderstanding." Choi Hwa-jung then explained the situation that led her to decide to sell, saying, "That was, at least, a stroke of genius."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.