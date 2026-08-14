Yoon Ga-yi, who is dating Chang Kiha, debuts a bob after going public with her relationship...cuts her long hair for her next project

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] On "Point of Omniscient Interfere," actress Yoon Ga-yi will reveal her private life, which contrasts sharply with her "MZ tough-girl" image from SNL, showing instead her passionate and lovable side.

In episode 411 of MBC's variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which airs on Saturday the 15th, the day in the life of Yoon Ga-yi, a breakout actress in her eighth year in the industry, will unfold. The program is planned by Kang Young-seon and directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Kim Haeni, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, with writing by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

The broadcast will also reveal Yoon Ga-yi's unusual morning routine, which starts with downing three glasses of water in a row. She reportedly drinks plenty of water to balance the water element missing from her fortune, places her bed facing north, and practices Odaka Yoga, which is known as water yoga. Her efforts to boost the water element throughout her daily life are drawing attention as the habits of a devoted believer in shamanism.

Yoon Ga-yi's clumsy but endearing "J" personality will also come to light. She writes out her daily schedule in a diary every morning and has been keeping planners for eight years, making her a "powerful J" who lives a highly organized life. However, her manager says it is rare to see her actually follow every plan. Depending on the situation, she revises or deletes tasks, creating a schedule that is uniquely her own and amusing the panelists.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ga-yi's exceptional passion for acting is expected to impress viewers. From original scripts and acting research notes she has kept since she first wanted to become an actress, to sign-language lessons with a deaf acting teacher she met through the play "Not_found," her dedication stands out. She also continues to work hard by filming acting practice videos and uploading them to her own channel. Thanks to that effort, she caught the attention of her agency and landed an audition opportunity for SNL, adding curiosity about the behind-the-scenes story.

Yoon Ga-yi will also take vocal lessons to broaden her acting range. An unexpected person appears as her vocal coach, surprising everyone, and she approaches the lesson seriously, showing off her singing skills like a true "passionate Ga-yi." In addition, she cuts off the long hair she had grown out for her next project without hesitation, once again impressing the panel with her dedication to acting.

From her quirky daily life filled with shamanic beliefs to her fiery passion for acting, Yoon Ga-yi's surprising day can be seen on MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere," airing at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday the 15th.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ga-yi recently confirmed that she is in a relationship with Chang Kiha, who is 18 years older than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.