Bigbang appointed as the first ambassadors for the Korea AeroSpace Administration, promoting South Korea's vision for space

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Bigbang has been appointed as the first ambassadors for South Korea's Korea AeroSpace Administration, stepping forward as a new face to promote the nation's space vision.

According to YG Entertainment on the 14th, Bigbang has been named the first ambassadors for the Korea AeroSpace Administration. Going forward, the group will help introduce South Korea's future vision for aerospace and its key policies in a friendly way, while serving as a public communication partner in the country's journey toward becoming a space power.

The appointment is especially meaningful as it marks the first ambassador selection since KASA was launched in 2024. With their unmatched global influence and long-standing ability to connect with people across generations and borders, Bigbang is expected to help broaden public interest in aerospace and build greater consensus around it.

KASA said, "We appointed Bigbang as ambassadors to help create South Korea's new challenges in aerospace together with the public," and added, "We will work with Bigbang to expand public interest and participation in aerospace through a variety of communication activities."

The group's name, Bigbang, which refers to the birth of the universe, adds special symbolism to this partnership. In particular, their world tour marking their 20th debut anniversary, "BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >," is also themed around space, naturally linking Bigbang's 20-year story with South Korea's new aerospace journey.

Bigbang will also take part in "Dream Capsule," a public participation program tied to major aerospace projects. Dream Capsule is open to anyone, and as ambassadors for KASA, Bigbang will help connect the public with space through communication efforts. As part of that initiative, the group opened a micro website at 10 a.m. on the same day to mark its 20th debut anniversary, collecting memories and messages from V.I.P around the world. Fans' messages will be converted into code images inspired by the Arecibo message, then loaded onto Nuri 5 and launched into space. Through this, the group aims not only to offer fans a special chance to participate, but also to expand public interest and involvement in South Korea's space ambitions.

Meanwhile, Bigbang will release a new digital single, [BiiiG], at 6 p.m. on the 19th and kick off its 20th debut anniversary world tour, "BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >." The tour will begin with performances at Goyang Stadium from the 21st to the 23rd, and continue for a total of 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.