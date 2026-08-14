"Did She Even Have Work Done on Her Eyes?" Chae Jung-an Responds to Over-the-Top Plastic Surgery Rumors: "No Colored Contacts, Just the Power of Carbs"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress Chae Jung-an personally addressed recent online rumors about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, responding with her trademark sense of humor.

On the 13th, a video titled "Cuff 19 Years Later | The Pure, Grown-Up Han Yoo-joo Is Back, Full Makeup Reveal for 2026" was uploaded to the channel "Chae Jung-an TV."

In the video, the production team brought up Chae Jung-an's changed appearance and said, "People asked about that a lot. They wondered whether it was makeup or a procedure, and said everything looked perfectly balanced." They added, "Some even asked whether she had work done on her eyes," noting that many viewers commented that "her eyes suddenly looked bright and sparkling."

The makeup staff responded with disbelief, saying, "The only thing you can't operate on is the eyeball, as far as I know. How could anyone say that was surgically altered? She must have looked really clear on screen," and laughed it off.

Chae Jung-an also recalled the moment and said, "I wasn't even wearing colored contacts then. I wore regular lenses that day. My eyesight is so bad that I wear daily disposable contacts."

She then joked about reactions saying her eyes looked unusually clear and intelligent, adding, "I probably had just eaten a lot of carbs right before that," drawing laughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.