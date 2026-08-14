Kim Ha-on Says He Once Sent "Star Balloons" to a BJ After Celebrating a Birthday with Juicy Seyeon

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Rapper Kim Ha-on candidly addressed the long-discussed "Star Balloon" controversy and showed off his frank sense of humor.

On the 13th, YouTube channel Ipman Yeolmeon uploaded a video titled "What I Did with the Prize Money from Winning High School Rapper and Show Me the Money | EP.27 Kim Ha-on | The Truman Show."

That day, Kim Ha-on answered questions using a lie detector and spoke openly about his experience watching and supporting internet broadcasts.

Lee Yong-jin asked Kim Ha-on, "I'll ask you straight," and then said, "Have you ever sent Star Balloons?" "Star Balloons" is short for "Star Balloon," a paid virtual currency that viewers give to streamers on AfreecaTV, now Soop.

Kim Ha-on did not hesitate and honestly replied, "Yes." When the lie detector later showed that he was telling the truth, laughter broke out on set.

Lee Yong-jin then asked again, "Do you watch internet broadcasts? Do you also support them?" Kim Ha-on admitted, "Yes."

He then revealed a specific example of his support. Kim Ha-on said, "I once sent 100 Star Balloons to watch Gamst's control tower dance." Lee Yong-jin responded, "Oh, that too once," and again pointed out Kim Ha-on's Star Balloon support.

Kim Ha-on had previously drawn attention over dating rumors with BJ Juicy Seyeon. In 2024, Juicy Seyeon shared photos from her birthday party at a hotel in Seoul, including one taken with Kim Ha-on, before deleting it. That fueled speculation about their relationship. When the dating rumors surfaced at the time, Kim Ha-on's side denied them, saying, "It is not true."

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-on rose to fame by winning Mnet's High School Rapper Season 2. Since then, he has built his reputation as a rapper by showing his own style through various music projects, including the Show Me the Money series.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.