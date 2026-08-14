Uhm Ji-won Does PT With a Leg Held Together by 18 Metal Pins... A Tearful Commitment to Rehabilitation

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Uhm Ji-won drew attention after undergoing physical training for an upcoming action film, despite having had major surgery in February that inserted 18 metal pins into her leg.

On the 13th, a video titled "10+ Years of Actress Care, Paid Out of My Own Pocket" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Uhm Ji-won Umjeewon."

In the video, Uhm Ji-won visited a gym for PT and said, "I gained a lot of weight. Since getting injured in February, I haven't been able to do any cardio at all and have only been doing rehabilitation, so I've put on a lot of extra fat."

Earlier, Uhm Ji-won suffered a serious injury while traveling in Japan in February, slipping on an icy road and shattering the large bone in her ankle while also breaking a smaller bone. She rushed back to South Korea immediately after the accident and underwent major surgery to insert 18 metal pins in her leg. She has been continuing rehabilitation ever since.

Uhm Ji-won explained, "Exercise is usually the part of my routine I work on the hardest," adding, "I have to film another action movie for my next project, so beyond rehabilitation, I think I need a basic level of strength to support me. These days, the care I do most often is PT and rehab."

She then began a full workout session and, even with a leg that had not fully recovered, carefully adjusted her posture while completing lower-body strength exercises. The movements were not easy, but she kept her focus until the end, drawing admiration.

As the intense workout continued, Uhm Ji-won smiled and said, "Exercise is hard, but life is harder," then threw herself back into the session, showing her determination to keep rehabilitating and prepare for her next project.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.