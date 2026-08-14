TWICE's Chaeyoung and Zion.T Break Up After Two Years of Dating, Ending Their 10-Year Age-Gap Romance

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Reports have surfaced that TWICE's Chaeyoung and singer-producer Zion.T have broken up.

JTBC Entertainment News reported, citing a music industry insider, "Chaeyoung and Zion.T have recently ended their romantic relationship and returned to being senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry."

Chaeyoung and Zion.T drew attention from both inside and outside the music industry when they publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2024. At the time, both sides said, "The two have been dating for six months and are seeing each other with mutual affection." Chaeyoung was born in 1999, while Zion.T was born in 1989, making their age gap 10 years.

However, both sides responded cautiously, saying, "It is difficult to confirm because it is the artist's private life."

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung debuted with TWICE in 2015 and released her solo album, "LIL FANTASY vol.1," in September last year. Zion.T debuted in the music industry in 2011 with "Click Me." He later won widespread popularity with hit songs including "Yanghwa Bridge," "Eat," "No Make Up," and "The Song."

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.