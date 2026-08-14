Haha Opens Up After 20 Years of 'Infinite Challenge': "I Hated Being the Mediocre One Among Geniuses"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Entertainer Haha reflected on the 20th anniversary of 'Infinite Challenge' and confessed, "I hated being the mediocre one among geniuses."

Haha, Kim Jang-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, and Jung Eun-ji will appear on the KBS 2TV music talk show 'The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend,' which airs on the 14th.

On the show, Haha performs his recently remade version of 'I Just Sang' with original singer Kim Jang-hoon, lifting the atmosphere with their chemistry and passionate stage presence. When KBS's in-house AI portal system, KAIROS (KAIST AI Robot Orchestration Systems), instantly brings up past images of Kim Jang-hoon and Haha, the studio erupts in surprise and delight.

Haha then mentions the 20th anniversary of 'Infinite Challenge' and honestly admits, "I hated being the mediocre one among geniuses," revealing how he truly felt at the time.

Kim Jang-hoon adds to the curiosity by saying, "I want to bring out Sung Si-kyung's shouting voice," as the two perform a duet of 'Even If the World Deceives You.' Having proven his enduring stage presence through some 3,500 performances, Kim Jang-hoon is expected to lead the audience to its feet and into sing-alongs with a medley of hits ranging from emotional ballads to upbeat tracks.

Kim Jong-kook returns to 'The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend' about three months later with a new song. As part of a project marking his 30th debut anniversary, he has been receiving songs from artists with their own distinct musical colors and interpreting them in his own voice. On this day, he also proposes a collaboration to Sung Si-kyung, raising expectations for what the two will create together. After performing MeloMance's 'Love, Maybe' live, Kim Jong-kook also sends an impromptu invitation to Jeong Dong-hwan, showing his unusual enthusiasm for musical collaborations. He even playfully promotes himself to younger artists he hopes to work with, offering perks such as free personal training sessions and more, drawing laughter from the set.

Jung Eun-ji appears in the duet segment 'Two People' and performs 'All for You,' showcasing perfect vocal chemistry. Jung, who said she usually warms up her voice in the dressing room with WOODZ's 'Drowning,' reportedly stunned the studio with an explosive live performance. Returning with a solo album for the first time in five years, Jung also speaks candidly about her new release and says, "When it comes to love, I'm the chasing type," and "I keep charging in without fear," revealing her fearless, forward-moving approach. Her honest and unfiltered view of romance will be revealed in the full broadcast.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.