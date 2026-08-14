Wendy Shows Emaciated Shoulders as Bones Stand Out, Sparking Concern Over Her Extremely Thin Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Wendy, a member of Red Velvet, appeared extremely thin, with her slender arms and shoulder line clearly visible in a tube top outfit.

Wendy shared photos of her recent life on her social media account on the 13th.

In the photos, Wendy is posing in a white tube top. She paired the shoulder-baring outfit with a glamorous necklace, creating an elegant yet sophisticated look. Her half-up hairstyle with soft bangs and subtle pink makeup added a more innocent and lovely charm.

Even though she continued to show off her beautiful visuals, the bold outfit further highlighted Wendy's even slimmer frame.

Between the tube top that exposed her shoulders and collarbone, her thin arms and shoulder line stood out so much that her bones were visible. Her face also appeared more gaunt than before, drawing attention and prompting concern over her overly thin appearance.

Recently, Wendy has also drawn concern from fans whenever new photos of her have been released, as she has appeared too thin.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet released the mini album "Velvet Summer" on the 3rd.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.