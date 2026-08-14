NewJeans' Haerin, Missing Fang and All, Appears on Magazine Cover... First Solo Activity Since Returning to ADOR

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Haerin of the girl group NewJeans has taken on her first solo activity since returning to her agency.

Marie Claire unveiled the September cover shoot featuring Haerin on its official social media accounts on the 14th.

In the shoot, Haerin held a single rose and exuded a mysterious yet elegant charm. Marie Claire introduced the photos by saying, "We captured Haerin's clear and lively moments, like the beginning of a new season," and added, "In a space reminiscent of a single flower just blooming in an old garden in Paris, we captured Haerin's unique expression, where loveliness and confidence, elegance and freedom coexist."

This is the first time Haerin has appeared on a magazine cover since Elle Japan in February last year.

The shoot drew particular attention because it marked Haerin's first solo activity since returning to ADOR after the dispute over her exclusive contract. Haerin decided to return to ADOR in November last year along with fellow member Hyein, and this shoot was also carried out as part of activities by artists under ADOR.

However, the shoot was reported to be unrelated to any resumption of music activities. ADOR said, "We will provide an update on NewJeans' comeback once specific plans and formats for their music activities are finalized."

Meanwhile, Haerin recently drew attention for her changed teeth. Her fang, long considered one of her trademark features since her debut, appeared less noticeable than before, sparking online buzz. Because her sharp fang had been seen as a key point that enhanced her cat-like image, the change in her teeth attracted a great deal of interest.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.