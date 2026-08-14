Reality Show Cast Member Found Dead at Home at 44

Tyler Duckworth, who appeared on the U.S. reality series "The Challenge," has died at the age of 44.

Duckworth's mother, Joni, announced the news of his death on Facebook on the 13th, local time. She said he died earlier this week and that the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. She added that the funeral schedule will be announced later after the family discusses it.

According to local reports, Tyler Duckworth was found dead at his home in North Dakota on the 11th. Police responded at around 11:45 a.m. after a neighbor reported water leaking from the apartment ceiling, and Duckworth was reportedly found in the bathroom.

Authorities are now conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and plan to carry out toxicology tests as well. The results are expected to take about 10 to 12 weeks. Police said there are no signs so far of homicide or any criminal involvement.

Just over 10 days before his death, Duckworth also attended the "Challenge Mania" event held in Minneapolis on the 31st of last month. At the time, he spent time with fellow "The Challenge" cast members Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta, and Mark Long, and shared photos from the event on social media.

Fellow cast members have also been paying tribute following the sudden news of his death. Paulie Calafiore shared a photo taken with Duckworth and mourned his passing.

Paulie Calafiore said, "Life is truly unpredictable. Rest in peace. Just two weeks ago, you were full of energy, and I still can't believe that vibrant presence is gone. My deepest condolences go out to your family and loved ones."

Scott Yager, co-host of "Challenge Mania," also remembered Duckworth's final appearance, saying, "I was grateful to be with him at the Minneapolis event just a few days ago." He added, "As always, he made everyone around him laugh and filled the venue with his bright energy."

Duckworth began his television career in 2006 through the MTV reality series "The Real World: Key West." He later gained recognition through appearances on "The Challenge," including "The Duel," "The Gauntlet III," "Cutthroat," "Rivals," "All Stars 2," and "All Stars 3."

He won both "Cutthroat" and "Rivals," taking the top spot twice. Known for his strong competitive edge and swimming skills, he said during his appearance on "All Stars 2" in 2021 that simply competing again was enjoyable, showing his affection for the show.

The production team of "The Challenge" and his fellow cast members have expressed their condolences over his sudden death, mourning the loss of Duckworth, who had been part of the program for many years.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.