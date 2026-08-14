Ki Sung-yueng's Wife Han Hye-jin Surprised by 11-Year-Old Daughter's 12,500-Won Slime: "That Much for One? Buy a Book"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Han Hye-jin showed her down-to-earth side as a mother while spending her daughter Xion's school break with her. She was a warm mom who watched movies and went shopping with her daughter, but she also drew laughs with her candid cries of "Save me" over the never-ending vacation.

On the 14th, Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel released a video titled, "It's only been a few days since vacation started... why am I already this tired? Where are you, school reopening...?"

In the video, Han Hye-jin spent time with her daughter Xion, who was on break, and shared their small everyday moments. As soon as the video began, Han Hye-jin made a tearful face and said, "Xion is on vacation," drawing laughter. Her expression reflected both her delight at her daughter's break and her mother's inner thoughts about the long vacation ahead.

The first place the two visited together was a bookstore. Han Hye-jin encouraged her daughter to read, saying, "Buy a book, a book," but Xion firmly cut off her mother's nagging by shouting, "Ah, stop!" In the end, Xion chose slime instead of a book.

But Han Hye-jin's expression hardened when she checked the price. One slime cost a whopping 12,500 won. She could not hide her surprise and asked, "That much for one?" The moment captured a real mother's dilemma: wanting to buy what her daughter wants, but still having to think twice when faced with the price.

After finishing their bookstore outing, the two continued their mother-daughter date by having a meal together and even stopping by an arcade.

But once she realized how long the vacation would last, Han Hye-jin's honest feelings came out again. She joked to Xion, "Do you know how many days are left in your vacation? Forty-three days. Save me," making viewers laugh. Even though the break had just begun, her reaction showed how exhausted she already felt at the thought of 43 days.

Han Hye-jin's down-to-earth motherhood did not end there. She also put care into her role as a mother by packing lunch herself and driving Xion to her academy.

When seeing her daughter off to her academy, she joked that it was her "only hope during the vacation," drawing laughter once again. It was a single line that carried both her love for her daughter and her honest feelings about enduring a long break.

Spending time with her daughter was not all exhausting. Han Hye-jin filled Xion's vacation with movies, shopping, meals, and games. At the same time, she did not hide the nagging and realistic reactions that any mother could relate to at least once, adding to her approachable charm.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.