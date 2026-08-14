Han Hye-jin, Married to Ki Sung-yueng, Lived in the UK for 7 Years... "Still Studying English for 10 Months, at a Beginner Level"

Actress Han Hye-jin shared an update showing that her passion for learning continues, from acting to English.

On the 14th, a video titled "It has only been a few days since vacation... why am I already this tired? When will school start again...?" was uploaded to Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

In the video, Han Hye-jin spent a simple but meaningful day with her daughter Xion, who was on vacation, watching a movie and enjoying some shopping. As she laughed and talked with her daughter, she showed how much she values time with family despite her busy schedule.

After the sweet vacation routine with her daughter, the video later revealed another side of Han Hye-jin as both a mother and an actress. After spending time with her family, she headed to an acting academy to practice.

Although Han Hye-jin debuted in 2002 and is now in her 24th year as an actress, she has never stopped learning. She is still attending acting classes and focusing on her studies.

Acting was not the only thing she was studying. Han Hye-jin was also continuing her English lessons in between busy household chores.

Han Hye-jin said, "If I have a little time after finishing housework, I study English online whenever I can." She added, "I think my level is somewhere between beginner and intermediate."

She then explained her study schedule in detail. "The beginner class is a four-month course, but I took it for four months because I wanted to build a solid foundation. I studied online for a total of eight months, and now I am two months into the intermediate class, which is a bit difficult for me," she admitted.

She also spoke candidly about the challenges of learning English. Han Hye-jin said with a laugh, "English is really hard. No matter how much I learn, it is still difficult, and I forget things." Even so, she did not give up. "It is difficult, but if I keep studying steadily, I think I will improve," she said, showing a positive attitude. Her mindset made it clear that consistency matters more than becoming perfect all at once.

Even with the title of a veteran actress in her 24th year since debut, Han Hye-jin continues to learn acting, raise her child, and make time for English study whenever she can. Her quiet daily effort to keep growing behind the spotlight left a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married footballer Ki Sung-yueng in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Xion in 2015. Shortly after their marriage, she moved to Swansea, UK, with Ki Sung-yueng and spent her newlywed life there. Since then, she has continued to share glimpses of her family life while remaining active as an actress.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.