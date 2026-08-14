44-Year-Old Shoo Stuns With Her Changed Appearance: "My Skin Is Sagging... Even My Face Has Become Asymmetrical"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] S.E.S. member Shoo's unexpected skin-care habits will be revealed.

In the fourth episode of Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me," airing on the 14th, Shoo, a former member of first-generation girl group S.E.S., will appear. A friend who has known Shoo for 25 years reaches out for help after growing concerned about her changed skin condition.

That day, Shoo shares her busy daily life filled with the hobbies she enjoys. Watching her, her longtime friend of 25 years points out the changes in her skin and her usual care habits one by one, offering blunt criticism.

Experts identified Shoo's main problem as a damaged skin barrier. Lim Ee Seok, a touch master, explains that when the skin barrier, which should protect against external irritation and moisture loss, weakens, the skin can become easily red and sensitive, and aging may accelerate.

Problems are also found throughout Shoo's daily routine. From an extreme diet for weight loss to wiping her face with cleansing tissues instead of washing it, and excessive UV exposure from frequent tanning, a series of habits that damage the skin barrier are caught on camera.

The touch masters also express concern, and Lee Jong-hoon, in particular, shows sympathy for Shoo's changed skin condition. Shoo visits a hospital, where a doctor says, "There are areas that need attention," and diagnoses her by saying, "Skin sagging, asymmetry... it's drooping."

A customized three-step solution is then carried out to rebuild Shoo's damaged skin barrier. After about a month of treatment and major changes to her lifestyle habits, Shoo appears in the studio looking noticeably different from before. At the end of her steady efforts, MCs Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Ji-min, along with the touch masters, are left in awe of her transformation.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.